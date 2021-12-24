Fluxys awards MT Group Zeebrugge LNG terminal contract

December 24, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Fluxys Belgium, the operator of the Zeebrugge LNG terminal, has awarded Lithuanian energy infrastructure company MT Group a contract to work on the terminal expansion.

Courtesy of MT Group

MT Group signed a €14 million ($15.8 million) contract specifically with Fluxys LNG; an affiliate of Fluxys Belgium operating 4,000 km of pipeline, an LNG terminal, and an underground storage facility.

The LNG terminal in Zeebrugge has been in operation since 1987. It is one of the main LNG supply points to North-West Europe. The terminal currently supplies gas directly into the Belgian gas grid. It also serves France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

This year, Fluxys rolled out the project to expand regasification capacity at the Zeebrugge LNG. It aims to expand the operational volume of the terminal while significantly reducing its environmental footprint.

Furthermore, complex technological works will last until mid-2023.

The tender’s key evaluation criteria included quality, safety, and environmental criteria of the works. Only 35 per cent of the evaluation focused on the final price of the services.

„We were able to compete and win against solid competitors, well known internationally in the energy sector. We have earned this trust thanks to our qualifications and experience in the development of natural gas and LNG facilities of national importance,“ said Simonas Kunickas, GM at MT Group.

MT Group has also designed and built the Klaipeda LNG refueling station, the LNG station in Druskininkai, as well as contributed to the connection of the LNG FSRU Independence to the main gas pipeline network.

The preparatory works for the expansion project of the Zeebrugge LNG terminal are now well underway, with works onsite starting in February 2022.