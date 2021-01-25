Former Wood boss MacDonald joins EC-OG as chairman

January 25, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Aberdeen-based subsea energy storage and energy generation specialist EC-OG has appointed Bob MacDonald as Chairman.

MacDonald was previously chief executive officer of the Specialist Technology Solutions (STS) business for Wood.

MacDonald has nearly thirty years experience covering multiple sectors across the energy transition as well as industrial markets.

He is a Chartered Engineer & Fellow of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), a Fellow & Council Member of the Society of Underwater Technology (SUT) and has involved himself with the government initiative ‘Developing the Young Workforce’ (DYW) since its inception.

Related Article Posted: 10 months ago EC-OG Aims to Boost Its Subsea Energy Storage Tech Posted: 10 months ago

EC-OG manufactures innovative energy storage and management technologies that provide low carbon solutions across multiple sectors. Its Halo system, a modular and scalable battery storage solution and gateway for renewable energy provides power supply predominantly for seabed use.

The system can be a temporary, permanent, or back-up electrical power solution at a fraction of the cost of alternatives, the company claims.

Richard Knox, managing director at EC-OG, said: “The Coronavirus crisis has underlined how important sustainability will be to the future of the energy industry. EC-OG manufactures world-leading energy management products that will help the industry reduce its carbon footprint.

“The business is now poised for a period of rapid growth and the appointment of Bob as Chairman, with a strong track record of diversifying and internationalising businesses on a global scale, will be a great catalyst to accelerate the ambitions of our business.”

Bob MacDonald also said: “EC-OG’s target market within energy transition will grow exponentially over the next few years, driven by demands from regulators and public sentiment. EC-OG have excellent products, a great team and an impressive track record. I’m thrilled to be able to bring my experience to the business at this exciting time in its development.”