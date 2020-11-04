Forum XT500 trencher for cable maintenance in Asia

November 4, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Forum Energy Technologies has won a specialist subsea equipment supply order for a cable maintenance project in South East Asia.

The contract landed through Forum’s local representatives.

It will see the company deploy a Perry XT500 trenching system and Dynacon launch and recovery system. The order also includes associated surface power and control installations.

Specifically, the equipment will support telecommunication contracts in South East Asia and the Indian Ocean.

The XT500 trenching system for cable maintenance projects has a 3,000 metres depth rating and three metre ROV burial capability. In addition, it utilises Forum’s Integrated Control Engine (ICE) and has 500 HP power.

The vehicle manufacturing will take place at Forum’s facility at Kirkbymoorside, Yorkshire with onboard installation in early 2021.

Forum will also deliver operational and maintenance training and provide first mobilisation support, including sea trials.

Kevin Taylor, Forum’s vice president – Subsea Vehicles, also said:

“We have continued to strengthen our footprint in Asia and this contract is a testament to our high-quality equipment and skilled personnel. Our local representative is a well-respected supplier in the region and our partnership has provided a strong channel to complement to our existing framework.

“This is the fifth ROV we have delivered to this client and we are thrilled the organisation continues to see the value our ROVs deliver.”