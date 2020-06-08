Forum strengthens footprint in China

Representatives from Wuxi Haiying-Cal Tec Marine Technology

Forum Energy Technologies has announced that Wuxi Haiying-Cal Tec Marine Technology as its ROV sales representative in China.

This also includes Forum’s recently launched XLe Spirit electric ROV.

The vehicle, which recently completed sea trial in Norway, is the first of a new generation of electric observation-class ROVs.

It is also the smallest in the new range, and powerful enough perform subsea maintenance and repair work, Forum said.

Kevin Taylor, vice president — Subsea Vehicles at Forum Energy Technologies, said:

“We recognised the need for a local partner to support our long-term growth strategy.

“Wuxi Haiying-Cal Tec Marine Technology provides us with another strong channel to complement to our existing framework across the academic, survey and energy markets.

“We look forward to engaging with new and existing companies through this partnership to grow our foothold in China and deliver our world-class range of reliable ROVs.”