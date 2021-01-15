Frank Coles, CEO of Wallem Group, resigns

January 15, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Frank Coles, Chief Executive Officer of the Wallem Group, has resigned and will be leaving the Wallem Group shortly, the company’s board confirmed.

“As many will be aware Frank has been very active in highlighting the plight of seafarers during the Covid-19 pandemic and now wishes to become more involved in promoting their welfare, as well as pursuing other opportunities. During his two and half years at Wallem Frank has initiated many changes aimed at enhancing customer service, obtaining operational efficiencies and improving safety. We wish Frank success for the future,” Wallem said in a statement.

On an interim basis John Kaare Aune, Managing Director of Wallem Shipmangement Limited, will take over Frank’s role as CEO of Wallem Group Limited.

Coles has been a very outspoken figure in the maritime industry about numerous issues the industry faces at the moment, including the ongoing humanitarian crisis faced by the seafarers.

“I am proud of the changes I have brought to Wallem and for the advances we have made. After all these years in the maritime industry I would now like to focus on putting something back and on the welfare and rights of seafarers,” Coles said.

“The events of the past twelve months have brought the daily lives and work of seafarers into sharp focus and we wish him well in his new endeavours on their behalf. The Wallem team will continue the focus on enhancing our products by the use of technology and providing our partners and clients first class service,” Wallem Chairman Nigel Hill said.