French institute for offshore renewables gets new chairman

September 6, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

France Energies Marines, the institute for energy transition dedicated to offshore renewable energies, has appointed Ronan Stephan as its new chairman.

Ronan Stephan, new chairman of France Energies Marines (Courtesy of France Energies Marines)

Ronan Stephan succeeds Jean-Philippe Pagot, who has held this position for the past three years.

Born in Brest and trained as a scientist, Stephan’s career has been resolutely focused on research and innovation.

For 15 years, he held senior positions in major public institutions such as National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) and the University of Technology of Compiègne, as well as director general of research and innovation at the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation.

Stephan said: “Having closely followed the various steps of the institute’s development since its inception, I am now happy and enthusiastic to be joining the France Energies Marines adventure. The various audits to which I have contributed have convinced me of the quality and relevance of its strategic orientations and activities. The Institute has clear recognition, both scientific and technological, which will enable us to invest fully in the development of a French industrial sector with international ambitions.”

France Energies Marines aims to boost French competitiveness in the marine renewable energies industry, by providing its support to the sectors of fixed-bottom and floating offshore wind turbines, marine energy turbines, wave energy and ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC).

The main objective of the institute is to carry out highly applied research and development and to set up test sites designed to validate the technologies.

“France Energies Marines would like to thank Jean-Philippe PAGOT, marine environment director at EDF Renewables, for his three years of commitment as chairman of the Institute. He has given us the benefit of his extensive network of industrial and academic contacts.

“He was also a real support at a time when the joint-stock company (SAS), an entity created in 2018 to gradually succeed the initial associative structure, was in full development,” the institute said in statement.