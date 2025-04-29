Back to overview
Home Energy Efficiency & Innovation Steering shipowners towards financing wind-powered vessels: Association Wind Ship, partners release ‘first-ever’ guide

Steering shipowners towards financing wind-powered vessels: Association Wind Ship, partners release ‘first-ever’ guide

Business & Finance
April 29, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Association Wind Ship, a French association created in 2019 to accelerate the adoption of wind propulsion in commercial shipping, has published its first guide to help shipowners navigate the complexities of financing wind-powered vessels.

Courtesy of Association Wind Ship

The “Practical Guide to Financing Wind-Powered Vessel Projects” was unveiled on April 29, 2025.

As explained, vessel financing is a key factor in the realization of a sailing project. The document aims to provide information for project owners intending to build ships powered by wind energy, so that they are familiar with the required steps in advance.

The guide, designed with the association’s partners Crédit Industriel et Commercial (CIC) and Crédit Maritime – Banque Populaire Grand Ouest (BPGO), aims to support shipowners in understanding banks’ expectations, putting together a ‘solid’ financing file, and the key steps to structure their project.

According to the Association Wind Ship, the guide focuses solely on the financial aspects of a wind ship project and cannot guarantee the success of a shipbuilding project. The technical aspect of a project needs to be carried out in parallel with this.

“The emergence of the propulsion of ships by wind sector depends on the mobilization of all the stakeholders concerned. Wind Ship provides a collaborative workspace for thinking about needs and developing solutions together. This guide, written by our commission partners, is part of the dynamic instigated by the signing of the Wind Pact,” Lise Detrimont, General Representative of the Association Wind Ship, explained.

“Wind propulsion is one of the solutions we consider credible for contributing to the decarbonization of maritime transport. Our support for the wind-powered industry is perfectly in line with our strategy of supporting players in the ecological transition, and with our commitment to the Poseidon principles and our participation in the Pacte Vélique,” Jean-Philippe Guillon, Global Head of Asset Finance at CIC, commented.

A year ago, the French government and maritime stakeholders signed a pact for wind-assisted ship propulsion, which is seen as a promising technology with immense potential to decarbonize the shipping industry.

The agreement formalized the shared will of the signatories – the French government on one side and the maritime, logistics, and financial ecosystem on the other, in addition to financiers. The pact aims to support the French wind-assisted ship propulsion sector in the coming years.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

In 2024, France experienced a wind propulsion boom, growing its fleet of wind-powered vessels to eleven large cargo ships. Several units are currently under construction.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Earlier this month, French activist shipping company Windcoop placed an order for what it hailed as the ‘world’s first’ wind-powered container vessel at RMK Marine shipyard in Tuzla, Türkiye.

The wind-powered open hatch boxship is expected to operate on a route between Madagascar and France. The unit’s construction is planned for 2026, while the ship would hit the seas in May 2027.

The innovative containership will be powered by three asymmetrical 350 square meter wingsails crafted by compatriot manufacturer Computed Wing Sail (CWS).

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.
Related news

List of highlighted news articles