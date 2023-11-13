French partners setting up research laboratory to boost large-scale green hydrogen production

November 13, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Elogen, a GTT Group company specializing in PEM electrolysis, has signed a partnership agreement with the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) and Université Paris-Saclay to create a joint research laboratory and accelerate large-scale green hydrogen production.

Illustration; Archive. Courtesy of Elogen

The parties formed the partnership on November 9, 2023, with an aim to set up a joint laboratory to improve current PEM electrolysis processes and explore the use of the different materials available in quantity to boost large-scale green hydrogen production.

The joint laboratory will be located at the Orsay Institute of Molecular Chemistry and Materials (ICMMO – CNRS/Université Paris-Saclay), one of France’s leading research laboratories in chemistry, with a focus on organic and inorganic chemistry as well as molecular and materials sciences.

It will bring together the scientific expertise of ICMMO’s team for Research and Innovation in Electrochemistry for Energy (ERIEE – Equipe de recherche et d’innovation en électrochimie pour l’énergie) in PEM water electrolysis, hydrogen storage and purification, and Elogen’s expertise in the design, manufacturing and marketing of electrolysers.

The creation of the joint laboratory builds on the collaboration agreement signed between Elogen and Université Paris-Saclay in December 2021.

The partners noted that the joint laboratory will also contribute to the training of young researchers, including two CIFRE (Industrial Convention for Training through Research) doctoral students, recruited in this framework.

Jean-Baptiste Choimet, Managing Director of Elogen, commented: “True to our passion for technology, we are proud to collaborate with Université Paris-Saclay and CNRS to build this joint research laboratory. With R&D and innovation forming part of Elogen’s historical DNA, it is only natural for us to recommit ourselves to R&D and the training of the next generation of researchers.”

Estelle Iacona, President of Université Paris-Saclay, explained: “Driven by the conviction that as a university it is our responsibility to support technological breakthroughs to succeed in the energy transition, we are delighted with the creation of this joint research laboratory with Elogen and CNRS. It will combine academic and technological expertise of the highest level, whilst contributing to the training of students and young researchers.”

Jean-Luc Moullet, Deputy Director General for Innovation at CNRS, said: “CNRS is delighted with this joint laboratory agreement signed with Elogen. The production of green hydrogen is one of the answers to the energy challenge, which is one of the major challenges facing our society, and therefore naturally one of the major societal challenges on which CNRS is focusing. We are also pleased with the creation of this new joint laboratory, which is part of a strong dynamic promoted by our organization in favour of closer ties between the business world and the academic world.”