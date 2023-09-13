Elogen and Valmax pen new electrolyzer supply deal

September 13, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Elogen, a GTT group company, has signed a new contract with Valmax Technology, a system integrator for energy solutions in the hydrogen sector, to design and manufacture a proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer with a power of 2.5 MW.

Archive; Courtesy of Elogen

The electrolyzer, with a production capacity of up to 1 ton of hydrogen per day, will be part of a mobility project located in Buan, in the province of North Jeolla, South Korea, GTT reported.

The project consortium, which consisted of Buan’s Jeonbuk Techno Park, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Techcross Water & Energy and Techcross Environmental Services, was selected as the first of the ‘Water electrolysis-based hydrogen production base projects’ by the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy in 2022.

Valmax will locally assemble the balance-of-plant (BoP) of the electrolyzer, which Elogen will supply in Buan in 2025, GTT said.

Jean-Baptiste Choimet, Managing Director of Elogen, stated: “We are very proud to sign this second contract with our partner Valmax and contribute, with our PEM electrolysis technology, to another key mobility project in Korea.”

Park, Dong Yeol, CEO of Valmax Technology, noted: “In South Korea, Elogen and Valmax are starting an innovative hydrogen project in Buan, following their previous project in Pyeongchang. With these initiatives, Valmax introduces Elogen’s cutting-edge electrolysis technology to the Korean market.”

“We aspire to expand our collaborative efforts with Elogen to encompass large-scale projects outside of Korea, potentially in Asia-Pacific or the Middle East, with the aim of establishing market leadership in the energy sector of the new generation.”

To remind, the two companies signed their first collaboration agreement in May 2022. The deal specifically referred to the supply of electrolyzers in Korea to produce green hydrogen.