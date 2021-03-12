FueLNG Bellina calls at Singapore LNG terminal

March 12, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Singapore’s first liquefied natural gas bunkering vessel, FueLNG Bellina, made a call at the Singapore LNG import terminal on Jurong Island.

Courtesy of Singapore LNG Corporation

The vessel made the first call for a cool-down operation at the terminal on march 10, Singapore LNG Corporation informed in a brief statement through its social media channels.

FueLNG Bellina is owned by FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Eastern Petroleum.

It was built by Keppel Offshore & Marine’s Nantong shipyard and delivered in January.

The 7,500-cbm vessel’s first contracts will be to provide ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to the Shell-chartered tankers and for one of Hapag Lloyd’s container vessels.

FueLNG will also provide LNG bunkering from Singapore’s first dedicated LNG bunkering facility scheduled to be built by Keppel O&M on its Floating Living Lab. Shell will be supplying the LNG to the facility when it becomes operational at the end of 2021.

FueLNG Bellina kicked off commercial operations at the end of last month.