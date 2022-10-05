Fugro carrying out geophysical surveys at RWE’s new offshore wind sites

October 5, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

Fugro is performing geophysical surveys at the array sites of RWE’s two Dogger Bank South (DBS) offshore wind projects, DBS East and DBS West.

The survey campaign, which started in May this year, will be underway until 31 October, subject to weather conditions, and is now being performed from the Fugro Frontier vessel after Fugro Searcher completed its scope of work and demobilised from the project.

Fugro Frontier is now undertaking two single survey lines within two additional areas to the north of DBS wind turbine array sites.

Fugro secured contracts for Dogger Bank South projects in the first quarter of this year.

Related Article Posted: 5 months ago Fugro goes strong in all regions at 2022 kick-off Posted: 5 months ago

RWE received approval from the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to enter into an Agreement for Lease with the Crown Estate in July, after the UK seabed manager greenlighted six more projects under the Round 4 leasing round.

The two projects southwest of the Dogger Bank A offshore wind farm in the southern North Sea, more than 110 kilometres off the UK coast, and are planned to have 1.5 GW of installed capacity each.

The number of turbines for each site has not yet been determined, but the design allows for a maximum of 150 units for each project, with the final number subject to the size of turbines eventually installed, RWE said in July.

The developer has also started onshore and environmental surveys, and deployed equipment for metocean data collection this year.

RWE said the next steps were undertaking the necessary development and consenting activities which include comprehensive stakeholder consultation and determining each project’s exact installed capacity, along with securing Grid Connection Agreements with National Grid.

The company aims to submit an application for development consent to the UK Planning Inspectorate in 2024.