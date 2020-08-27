Fugro gets CPRA survey services deal

August 27, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Fugro has secured a three-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the State of Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) for the provision of statewide survey services.

Active from now until August 2023, the contract involves services including topographic, hydrographic, geophysical and land surveys to support restoration and protection efforts in Louisiana’s coastal zone.

The award expands Fugro’s existing contracting opportunities with the state, which include a 2019 CPRA Geotechnical Engineering Services IDIQ contract, as well as survey and geotechnical subcontracting roles on nearly a dozen CPRA general and coastal engineering services IDIQ contracts.

“The coastal areas of Louisiana provide a level of ecological, economic and cultural value that is frankly hard to overstate,” said Paul Laverty, Fugro’s Coastal Service Line manager in the US. “Our Louisiana-based staff understand the importance of CPRA’s work to create a sustainable coast and we are pleased to partner with the state in the execution of its Coastal Master Plan.”



