Fugro on cable route survey duty offshore Maine

February 19, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro has secured a contract to conduct a cable route survey for the New England Aqua Ventus I floating wind project offshore Maine.

Under the contract, Fugro will carry out a combined geophysical, environmental and geotechnical cable route survey at the state-designated area two miles south of Monhegan Island and 14 miles from the Maine coast.

New England Aqua Ventus I will consist of a single semisubmersible concrete floating platform VolturnUS that will support a commercial 10–12 MW turbine.

The purpose of the demonstration project is to further evaluate the floating technology, monitor environmental factors, and develop best practices for offshore wind to coexist with traditional marine activities.

Construction, following all permitting, is expected to be completed in 2023.

At the end of last year, Maine Governor Janet Mills announced a plan for the state to set up U.S. first floating offshore wind research array in the Gulf of Maine.

The array, comprising “a dozen or fewer” turbines would be located in an area that would allow a connection to the mainland electric grid in the southern half of the state, most likely some 32 to 64 km off the coast.