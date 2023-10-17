Fugro opens geotechnical testing lab in Taiwan

October 17, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Dutch geo-data specialist Fugro has opened a new geotechnical testing laboratory in Taiwan to cater to the offshore wind market and energy and infrastructure sectors.

Source: Fugro

In 2020, Fugro established the Fugro IOVTEC joint venture with IOVTEC Co., Ltd. to support its business expansion in Taiwan’s offshore wind market.

“It is always a delight to partner with international corporations who recognise the value of Taiwan’s offshore wind market. Following the establishment of Fugro IOVTEC, the new laboratory underscores Fugro’s commitment to strengthen local capabilities and cement Taiwan’s role as a pioneer in driving energy transition across the region,” Vincent Tsai, Chairman of International Ocean Group and Deputy GM of Fugro IOVTEC.

Fugro now boasts three advanced testing laboratories in the Asia Pacific region, including Australia, Singapore, and Taiwan.

The new laboratory, located in Kaohsiung, is expected to increase Fugro’s lab capacity in Asia Pacific by 20% and reduce the turnaround time on testing by at least 30%.

According to the company, the laboratory will be the first accredited in accordance with the Taiwan Accreditation Foundation (TAF)’s ISO 17892 standard.

“Amid the increasing emphasis on reducing our collective carbon emissions, Asia Pacific is actively transitioning towards more resilient energy systems to create a safer and more livable world. The expansion of our laboratory capabilities will strengthen Fugro’s position to meet the industry’s demands and support the region’s growing offshore wind ambitions,” Nancy Chan, Director, Engineering and Laboratory, Fugro Singapore Marine and General Manager, Fugro IOVTEC (Taiwan), said.

To remind, Fugro reported a revenue of over €1 billion for the first half of 2023, representing a 24.1% growth compared to the first half of 2022, said to be due to continued high client demand in energy markets, in particular for offshore wind site characterization solutions and related nearshore activities.