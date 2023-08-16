Fugro orders video streaming technology from Australian company

August 16, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro Middle East has placed an order with an Australia-headquartered company for video streaming technology for its uncrewed surface vessel (USV) operations.

Source: Fugro

Perth-based Harvest Technology Group reported that it had secured its first order from Fugro Middle East for its hybrid Nodestream and Remote Inspection System (RiS) solution.

According to the company, the solution establishes a self-contained, self-deployable system for Fugro worldwide to scale and grow its remote operations and be deployed to support USV operations.

With the hybridized solution, Fugro ME can use the Nodestream technology for remote 24/7, live video streaming during periods of observation, navigation, and transit, switching to RiS premium features at will, or performing simultaneous activities using both functionalities, depending on the work scope.

“Harvest has a long-standing relationship of supplying advanced remote inspection and control technology to Fugro Australia in support of our shared vision,” said Jimmy Dean, Harvest’s Head of Solution Architecture.

“Fugro ME’s investment in our video streaming technology for their USV operations echoes this confidence in our capability to provide the best remote operations technology on the market. We look forward to growing our footprint within Fugro globally, and together pioneering the future of maritime innovation.”

Fugro a few days ago announced it had carried out what is said to be the first-ever remotely operated subsea inspection using a USV in the Middle East.

The news came a couple of months after the Dutch company received full navigation licensing from the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for its Blue Essence USV – the first registration of an over-the-horizon USV in the UAE.