Fugro picks team for next-gen uncrewed surface vessel

July 4, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro is developing its next generation of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) called Blue Prism, which will deliver autonomous geophysical surveys.

Source: Fugro

Fugro signed a contract with Kooiman Engineering and Van Oossanen Naval Architects for the naval design of this next generation of USVs.

Engineered for operations in both coastal and offshore environments, Blue Prism will combine an ultra-low carbon footprint with high-quality data collection, weather resilience and endurance characteristics, Fugro said.

Blue Prism will acquire bathymetry and sub-bottom data using hull-mounted sensors, while being able to tow multiple geophysical sensors.

According to the company, together with Fugro’s smart data management software, the speed and endurance of the Blue Prism will reduce risk and accelerate project delivery in offshore wind, hydrographic charting and coastal resilience.

This next-generation USV is set to be available to clients in 2023.

“Autonomous vessels play an important role in the future of the maritime survey sector by improving safety, reducing carbon emissions, and delivering high-quality data more efficiently,” said Frank Koopman, Fugro’s global director of Marine Site Characterisation.

“We chose to work with Kooiman Engineering and Van Oossanen Naval Architects because of their extensive track record in innovative ship design and hydrodynamics and we look forward to working with them on this exiting project as we are determined to grow our fleet of USVs for safer, more sustainable marine operations.”