Fugro to back subsea ops at Mero 2

January 20, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro has secured a subsea survey and positioning contract with Maersk Supply Service to support the installation of an anchoring system for the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Sepetiba at Petrobras’ deepwater Mero 2 project in Brazil.

For the project, Fugro will use its QuickVision augmented reality camera to help guide the installation of 24 subsea torpedo piles and mooring lines, as well as to support real-time positioning for additional subsea installation and construction activities.

The operations are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022 and last approximately four months.

The Dutch company also used the QuickVision technology at the Mero 1 deepwater project last year.

“We are delighted to be working with Maersk Supply Service on their Mero 2 project for Petrobras following the successful deployment of our QuickVision technology on the Mero 1 project,” said John Chatten, business development manager for Fugro’s marine operations in Brazil.

“It is Fugro’s goal to be the partner of choice for subsea services, delivering innovative solutions for complex installation and construction projects that contribute to the responsible development of Brazil’s energy assets.”

To remind, Maersk Supply Service won a contract for the pre-lay of the mooring system for the newbuild Mero 2 FPSO in June 2021.

The scope of work includes pre-laying 24 23-meter long torpedo anchors, each weighing 120 tons, in 2,000 meters of water depth.

Mero 1 and Mero 2 are part of the Mero field, located approximately 180 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, which is under Libra Consortium’s responsibility.

Petrobras is the operator with a 40% stake. Other partners are Shell Brasil and TotalEnergies, each holding a 20% stake, and CNODC and CNOOC Limited, respectively holding 10%, together with state-owned company Pré-sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) as the manager of the production sharing contract.

Production of the first definitive Mero system (Mero 1) is scheduled to start this year, through FPSO Guanabara, followed by Mero 2, through FPSO Sepetiba, in 2023. Mero 3 (FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias) will follow in 2024 and Mero 4 (FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão) in 2025.

