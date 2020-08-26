Fugro to provide ROV services for Petrobras in Brazil

August 26, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Fugro has, in partnership with Solstad and Oceanpact, been awarded three long-term contracts by Petrobras to provide remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services for a variety of subsea activities in Brazil.

All three contracts are for three-year firm periods with additional one-year options.

Fugro will provide a total of five work class ROVs for these contracts, each outfitted with tooling and survey spreads that are operational in water depths of up to 3000 meters.

One ROV spread will be installed on the Solstad AHTS Far Statesman to conduct anchor handling and other subsea support activities.

The remaining ROV spreads will be deployed in pairs on two vessels operated by Oceanpact to perform inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services.

Led by a team of local, highly skilled personnel, all ROV services will be available to Petrobras around-the-clock to maximise work capacity and ensure operational efficiency.

“These new contracts will nearly double Fugro’s IRM capacity in Brazil, helping us capture the increase in demand for these services by Petrobras,” said Rogerio Carvalho, country manager for Fugro in Brazil. “The associated mobilisation plans with our vessel partners will be challenging amid the concerns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic but, with proven protocols in place, we look forward to confirming Fugro’s leading position as a supplier of ROV services in the region.”