Fugro upgrades its LADS survey technology
Fugro has successfully trialled a major upgrade to its LADS airborne lidar bathymetry (ALB) system.
Fugro’s laser laboratory in Adelaide, Australia has developed the enhanced LADS HD+ technology.
The hydrographic mapping system accurately measures water depth over both the marine and coastal zone environments.
According to Fugro, the new system upgrades have doubled the laser speed, swath width and also improved the object detection.
The system builds upon the Australian-developed LADS technology.
It delivers safe, high-speed and cost-effective surveys of clean, shallow coastal areas in depths up to 80 metres.
ALB can integrate with traditional hydrographic survey methods using acoustics, such as multibeam echosounders (MBES).
This LADS development will also complement Fugro’s lightweight Rapid Airborne Multibeam Mapping System (RAMMS).
RAMMS can operate from small aircraft or from an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV).
Mark Sinclair, Fugro’s director of hydrography in Asia-Pacific, said:
“This innovation will deliver enhanced survey coverage and object detection to improve our nautical charts, which are critical to our maritime trade.
“These data collection enhancements are also supported by more efficient data processing with Fugro’s Australian-developed Pyxis cloud-based processing, which combines artificial intelligence and machine-learning.”
The Fugro LADS HD+ system will now carry out Papua New Guinea nautical charting projects.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 22 days ago
Fugro to chart Gulf St Vincent and Investigator Strait for AHO
Fugro has been chosen to chart the waters of South Australia’s Gulf St Vincent and Investigator Stra...Posted: 22 days ago
-
Posted: 12 days ago
Fugro gets CPRA survey services deal
Fugro has secured a three-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the State ...Posted: 12 days ago
-
Posted: 5 days ago
Fugro finalises site characterisation survey in Maldives
Fugro has completed a multidisciplinary site characterisation for the Male’ to Thilafushi Link proje...Posted: 5 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Fugro delivers ROV survey and monitoring services for North Sea Link
Fugro has completed a contract for Nexans to provide remotely operated vehicle (ROV) survey and moni...Posted: about 1 month ago