Fugro wins work on 3.5 GW offshore wind project in Vietnam

July 20, 2021, by Adrijana Buljan

A consortium between Vietsovpetro, PTSC G&S and Fugro has won a contract for offshore geotechnical survey services for the 3.5 GW La Gan offshore wind project in Vietnam.

As part of the contract, Fugro will carry out offshore geotechnical surveys using its geotechnical vessel Fugro Mariner and deliver onshore soils laboratory testing and engineering studies.

The initial scope of work will focus on geotechnical boreholes to expand understanding of the La Gan site’s geological features and to build up the geological ground models.

The contract was awarded by La Gan Wind Power Development Corporation (La Gan Wind), owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Asiapetro and Novasia, who entered into an agreement to jointly develop the La Gan offshore wind project a year ago.

Related Article Posted: 11 months ago MOU signed for 3.5 GW offshore wind project in Vietnam Posted: 11 months ago

The 3.5 GW wind farm, located off the coast of the Binh Thuan province, is planned to be built in two phases, with the first 500 MW to 600 MW phase to be up and running until 2024, and the remaining 3,000 MW being added between 2026 and 2030.