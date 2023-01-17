Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping poised to order bulker quartet

January 17, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Beijing-listed Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping has announced that it plans to order four 73,800 dwt bulk carriers with Jiangsu Haitong Offshore Engineering Equipment.

Under the terms of the contract, the Chinese shipowner has the option to order two additional Panamax dry vessels from the series.

The order is valued at 864 million yuan ($127 million). As informed, the ships are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

The new bulkers will incorporate energy-saving and emission-reduction solutions helping the company optimize costs and optimize fleet infrastructure while cutting emissions.

The move is being reported on the back of the company’s listing on the Beijing Stock Exchange in December 2022 and raising of $83m from its initial public offering.

According to the data from VesselsValue, the company’s fleet is comprised of 19 bulkers, including 14 Panamaxes, two Supramax and Handymaxes respectively, and one Handy bulker.