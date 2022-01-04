Gas Vitality wraps up its 1st loading operation at Fos Cavaou LNG terminal

January 4, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

France’s first LNG bunker vessel Gas Vitality has completed its maiden loading operation at Fos Cavaou LNG terminal, kicking off the new small-scale LNG loading service.

Courtesy of Elengy

French LNG terminal operator Elengy is now offering 50 loading slots annually for loading small-scale LNG vessels at Fos Cavaou. Specifically, these vessels have a capacity of up to 40 000 cubic metres.

Then, these LNG vessels will supply the LNG-powered container ships, ferries, and cruise ships.

Due to its location, the terminal in Marseille can also become the source of bunkering supply of surrounding ports in the Western Mediterranean.

The 18,000-cbm newbuild vessel Gas Vitality is TotalEnergies’ second collaboration with Japanese shipowner MOL and Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding. The ship has a Bureau Veritas class and is operated by V.Ships France. It is now located at the Port of Marseille-Fos and performs LNG bunkering services to LNG-fueled containerships and cruise ships.

Using LNG as a maritime fuel will reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by a quarter. It will also reduce NOx emissions by 90 per cent and SOx and particulate emissions by almost 100 per cent.

Furthermore, this service is to sustain the Marseille Fos Port strategy “A green port serving the blue economy”.

Elengy also said it is also developing its services to increase the use of LNG and offer a carbon-neutral service by 2050.