GasLog’s entire LNG carrier fleet to sport smart shipping solution

September 1, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

GasLog, owner and operator of LNG carriers, has decided to equip its entire fleet with a smart shipping solution from GTT Group brand, Ascenz Marorka.

Illustration only; Archive. Courtesy of GasLog

Under the contract with GasLog, Ascenz Marorka will equip the shipowner’s entire fleet of more than 35 LNG carriers with its Smart Shipping solution. The solution is a set of navigation, operational ship management, predictive maintenance, onboard energy management and fleet management services for charterers, shipowners and operators.

The five-year contract covers the integration of high-frequency sensor data and manually reported data as well as a comprehensive set of online applications for managing, monitoring and optimising the energy and the environmental performance of the ships such as weather routing, voyage management, hull and propeller performance monitoring, machinery optimisation, trim optimisation, emissions monitoring and regulatory reporting.

In addition, GasLog will benefit from GTT’s LNG features such as LNG cargo management, boil-off gas optimisation, heel optimisation, LNG ageing, roll-over prevention, emergency departure management and cargo conditioning.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “We are honoured by the trust that GasLog places in us to support them on their journey towards digitalisation, operational excellence and efficient decarbonisation. We are delighted to work hand-in-hand with a ship-owner that values technology and innovation to achieve great ambitions.”

Paolo Enoizi, Chief Executive Officer of GasLog, added: “We are delighted to extend our cooperation with GTT and use Ascenz Marorka platform to support our digital transformation agenda. The deployment of these innovative and unique solutions across our LNG carriers’ fleet will help us achieve our operational and environmental ambitions, through real-time monitoring and analysis of our fleet’s technical and operational performance.”

Last year, GasLog signed an agreement with Norwegian digital solutions provider Kongsberg Digital on the Vessel Insight infrastructure.