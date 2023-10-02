Geoquip Marine on geotechnical survey duty at third Bałtyk offshore wind site

October 2, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Following similar work at the MFW Bałtyk II and MFW Bałtyk III offshore wind sites, Geoquip Marine will perform a geotechnical survey for the third MFW Bałtyk project that Equinor and Polenergia are developing in Poland.

Dina Polaris vessel; Photo: Geoquip Marine

The company will conduct a comprehensive reconnaissance at the MFW Bałtyk I offshore wind farm site using the Dina Polaris vessel to acquire essential geological data for the project construction.

This data will play a pivotal role in comprehending the geological stratigraphy and lateral variations within the Baltic Sea, enabling the refinement of preliminary foundation and cable concepts, Geoquip Marine says.

In a press release from 2 October, the company also noted that it anticipates the need to navigate challenging soil conditions and that its team will rely on the experience from the previous work on Baltyk II & III, among other things.

In March this year, Equinor and Polenergia said that geophysical and geotechnical surveys for the MFW Bałtyk II and MFW Bałtyk III offshore wind farms were completed. The two projects, totalling 1,440 MW in installed capacity, were awarded Contracts for Difference (CfDs) by Poland’s Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) in May 2021.

Bałtyk III wind farm is expected to deliver its first power in 2025 and Bałtyk II could follow suit in 2027.

The 1,560 MW Bałtyk I offshore wind farm is anticipated to be built and grid-connected after Bałtyk II.