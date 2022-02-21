GEOxyz gets Nexus 2 USBL systems for its survey vessels

February 21, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

UK’s Applied Acoustics has delivered two Nexus 2 USBL systems with 2780 directional transceivers to Belgium-based GEOxyz for its survey vessels.

The model purchased by GEOxyz is the Easytrak Nexus 2 EZT-2780. The company also deployed 1113H Mini beacons, 1119 Mini beacons and 1519 Release beacons.

Wim Van Huele, tender manager at GEOxyz said: “You want your operations to be as inexpensive as possible, with as high margin as possible, and as little downtime as possible, and aae’s equipment delivers this. In the case of the Nexus 2, the ease of integration into the whole spread of equipment used in our operations meant it was very easy to train staff quickly on the new systems.”

Nexus 2 is the second generation of Easytrak digital USBL systems designed as a highly advanced positioning and tracking system that is quick to deploy and straightforward to operate, Applied Acoustics said.

“We were extremely confident that the Nexus 2 systems would deliver the levels of accuracy and performance required, and the feedback from the team at GEOxyz only reinforces our need to champion exceptional performance and quality in geophysical and geotechnical surveys. We are delighted with the impact the Nexus 2 USBL system continues to have,” said Hollie Moran, sales and marketing manager at aae technologies.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: