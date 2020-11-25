Germany: 2019-built containership allides with lock wall
A Cyprus-flagged containership has rammed into the Big South Lock in Brunsbüttel, Germany.
The incident occurred in the evening hours on 23 November, the police department in Itzehoe, Schleswig-Holstein said in a statement.
As informed, the ship, identified as Containerships Arctic, was entering the Big South Lock at around 18:40 when it allided with the lock wall.
Both the vessel and the lock structure sustained considerable damages.
An investigation into the allision has been launched. So far, the police revealed that the likely cause of the incident was a steering mistake.
No injuries and no oil leaks have been reported.
The 1,380 TEU Containerships Arctic is owned by Finland-based Containerships, part of French shipping giant CMA CGM.
The boxship was delivered to Containerships in December 2019 as the company’s fourth LNG-powered ship.
