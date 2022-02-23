GES closes its 1st investment in Port of Rotterdam

February 23, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Following the signing of a binding agreement in November 2021, Singapore-based storage terminals operator Global Energy Storage (GES) has closed the transaction to acquire part of the Stargate Terminal from Gunvor Group in Europoort, the Port of Rotterdam.

Photo: GES

Consequently, GES now owns four Class 1 product tanks totalling over 212 thousand cubic meters with long-term off-take from Gunvor.

In addition, the company has acquired rights to develop approximately 20 hectares of vacant land.

Furthermore, it is pursuing expansion projects to support the energy transition, such as import facilities for ammonia, storage for biofuels and feedstock, chemicals, gases, and waste to fuel production.

“This is an important milestone for GES. The location of this first investment in the heart of the Port of Rotterdam positions us perfectly to significantly contribute to our client’s needs to develop the new storage and logistics infrastructure to facilitate the energy transition which is upon us and accelerating,” Peter Vucins, CEO of GES, commented.

“Our partnership with Gunvor Group and Port of Rotterdam is vital to our strategy to realize these expansions, as are other strategic partnerships we currently are in discussions with.”

