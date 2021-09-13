GEV gets WA renewable hydrogen grant

September 13, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Australian energy transition company Global Energy Ventures has secured funding support to evaluate the technical and commercial feasibility of exporting green hydrogen from the Gascoyne to Asia-Pacific using its compressed hydrogen shipping solution.

As disclosed, provision of funding will be made by the Western Australia government in accordance with the WA Renewable Hydrogen Fund Round 2. The grant is up to $300,000 excluding goods and services tax (GST).

Furthermore, funding will be applied to the feasibility study for the HyEnergy project located in the Gascoyne region of WA. The company is undertaking a feasibility study on the export of green hydrogen from the HyEnergy Project as part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) announced with the HyEnergy Project partners, Province Resources and Total Eren.

The scope of the study includes transport from the onshore hydrogen gas production facility in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia to an offshore ship-loading buoy and then on to the nominated markets in the Asia Pacific region.

GEV has now completed early preparation work and a site assessment that will lead to the appointment of key technical and environmental advisors.

The firm will be making further progress updates through the next two quarters, with a target for completion in the first half of 2022.

“One of the strategic focus areas for the WA Government’s Hydrogen Strategy is Export. GEV, together with the HyEnergy Project partners, aims to harness WA’s world class renewable energy resources and proud history of exporting energy to international markets, to develop the first green hydrogen export project using our compressed shipping supply chain,” Martin Carolan, Managing Director and CEO commented.

In October 2020, GEV revealed the design of a new compressed hydrogen ship (H2 Ship) tailored for the transport of zero-carbon energy.