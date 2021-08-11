GEV signs green hydrogen export deal with HyEnergy partners

August 11, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Australian energy company Global Energy Ventures has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Province Resources and Total Eren to study the feasibility of green hydrogen exports from Western Australia.

Under the agreement, GEV will assist Province and Total Eren in evaluating the technical and commercial feasibility of exporting green hydrogen for their HyEnergy Project.

The scope of the study includes transport from the onshore hydrogen gas production facility in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia to an offshore ship-loading buoy and then on to the nominated markets in the Asia Pacific region.

“The HyEnergy Project is an ideal green hydrogen export project for our compressed hydrogen shipping solution given its strategic location on the W.A. Gascoyne coastline, within a regional distance to multiple Asian markets with a future requirement for imported hydrogen,” Martin Carolan, GEV Managing Director and CEO commented.

Global Energy Ventures has agreed to undertake the study at its own cost.

The MOU is non-binding, non-exclusive and expires at the end of 2022.

In January 2021, the company also signed a deal with Pacific Hydro Australia Developments Pty to explore opportunities regarding the production, storage, loading, ground and marine transportation of green hydrogen.

The HyEnergy partners signed an agreement in April 2021 to explore the green hydrogen potential in the Shire of Carnarvon, in the Gascoyne region, in Western Australia.

The project is to be developed in phases totaling up to 8 GW in installed renewable energy capacity to be owned by Total Eren, and assets to be equally owned (50/50) by Total Eren and Province.

The project’s scoping study is expected to be completed in 2021.