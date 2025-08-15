Asahi Tanker joins Maritime Battery Forum

Back to overview
Outlook & Strategy
August 15, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping company Asahi Tanker has become the newest member of the Maritime Battery Forum (MBF ), a global community of maritime battery enablers.

Courtesy of Asahi Tanker

Founded in 1951, Asahi Tankers provides marine transportation services for petroleum and chemical products. The company’s efforts towards realizing sustainable shipping industry include the development and introduction of advanced vessels such as pure-battery and hybrid electric tankers.

In 2022, Asahi Tankers took delivery of what was hailed as the world’s first zero-emission all-electric tanker.

Named Asahi, the tanker is powered by a massive lithium-ion battery supplied by Corvus Energy and achieves zero emissions of CO2, NOx, SOx, and particulates.

The MBF gathers over 90 members across three continents, with an aim to disseminate information, facilitate discussion about and review new technology which is complementary to battery technology-based solutions or in one way or the other play an important role towards a zero-emissions vision.

The organization recently joined forces with IEMA – International Electric Marine Association, ZESTAs – Zero Emission Ship Technology Association, and EOPSA – European Onshore Power Supply Association to launch the Global Alliance for Maritime Electrification (GAME), a new coalition with an initial focus on accelerating the electrification of inland, nearshore, and commercial vessels.

