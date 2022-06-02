Glomar Worker to back Rovco’s offshore wind tasks

June 2, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Rovco has signed a charter party agreement with Glomar Offshore for the DP2 multipurpose support vessel Glomar Worker.

Source: Glomar Offshore

The 60-meter long vessel will be put to work on Rovco’s subsea survey campaigns for “major” operational offshore wind farms in UK waters.

Rovco will mobilize a dedicated team on the Glomar Worker to deliver the surveys and specialized offshore projects.

“This agreement marks the continuation of a strong working relationship between Rovco and Glomar Offshore, with multiple projects already secured for the Worker, until autumn 2022,” said Simon Miller, managing director of Rovco.

“Following this, the highly efficient and versatile package will be available to support additional subsea projects, with the capacity to deliver Rovco’s wide portfolio of solutions across the full asset life cycle, including subsea asset integrity surveys, precise 3D modelling of seabed infrastructure, cable and pipeline survey, and decommissioning support.”

Glomar Worker provides a combined deck space of 497m2, and an SMST Active Heave Compensated crane for multi-purpose subsea operations. It can accommodate up to 44 personnel.

The vessel was built in 2008 and underwent an extensive rebuild in 2020.

