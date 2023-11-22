Greek shipowners embark on buying spree for newbuild tankers, LNG carriers

November 22, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Greek shipping companies Sea Pioneer, Dynacom and Evalend Shipping have embarked on a buying spree for new vessels, which includes tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

According to Intermodal Shipbrokers, Sea Pioneer has placed an order for two firm and two optional MR tankers. The shipbuilding contract for 50,000 dwt vessels was placed at K Shipbuilding in South Korea. Delivery of the newbuilds is scheduled for 2025. The company did not disclose the price tag of the vessels.

Greeks were active in the market, with Dynacom exercising options on four 115,000 dwt tankers from DSIC in China. The vessels will be ice-class, scrubber-equipped. They will be priced at $62 million each, according to the information revealed by Intermodal. They are expected to be delivered between 2025 and 2026.

Finally, in the gas sector, Greece’s Evalend Shipping ordered two 174,000 cbm LNG carriers from Hyundai HI in South Korea. The ships cost $262.7 million each and are scheduled for delivery in 2028.

The orders come on the back of Greece’s growing interest in investing in the maritime sector. To remind, in August this year, Evalend partnered with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of four tankers with a carrying capacity of 75,000 deadweight tons each. The company will pay $50 million per vessel, all slated for delivery in 2026.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Maran Tankers adds 4 more LNG-powered tankers Posted: 2 months ago

Meanwhile, Dynacom also inked a shipbuilding contract with Dalian Shipbuilding (DSIC) for two very large crude carriers (VLCCs). The VLCCs will incorporate environmentally friendly features to meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase III.