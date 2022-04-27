Green Fuel Alliance plans green ammonia facility for bunkering at Suez Canal

April 27, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

The consortium Green Fuel Alliance joins in with the Egyptian government on the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia mega-project at the Suez Canal.

Illustration only; Courtesy of SCZONE

The consortium Green Fuel Alliance is led by EDF Renewables, a global player in renewable energy, and the UAE-based Zero Waste, a company specialized in developing projects in the Egyptian oil & gas, and power generation industries.

The consortium signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) for cooperation on joint development of green hydrogen and green ammonia mega-project at the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

The MoU is to elevate the strategic partnership between the two entities and accelerate the timeline of the maritime industry; to reach net-zero emissions by securing carbon-free fuel for ships, vessels, and tankers crossing one of the most strategic global waterways – the Suez Canal.

This collaboration is part of the Ministry of Electricity, the SCZONE, and TSFE’s commitment to diversifying Egypt’s energy mix. The emphasis is on increasing the reliance on renewable energy, green hydrogen, and downstream green ammonia production.

The Green Fuel Alliance is planning to develop a 350,000 tonnes per year green ammonia facility to be used as bunkering fuel to service the Suez Canal maritime traffic.

The first phase of the project is to be operational in 2026, with the second phase expansion to be fully operational by 2030.

In addition, the consortium is planning to build 650 megawatts of renewable energy “Solar PV and Wind” to power the ammonia production facility with green energy.

Related Article Posted: 12 days ago Green hydrogen is the best option for shipping’s transition Posted: 12 days ago

Yehia Zaki, Chairman of the General Authority for SCZONE, commented: “The SCZONE welcomes the opportunity of partnering with the distinguished public and private entities joining forces for the development of this mega-project, and we look forward to witnessing its execution over the coming months as a first step towards the adoption of the green ammonia technology and creation of a green fuels’ industrial hub in the SCZONE. We are ready to provide all the support needed to expedite the project’s implementation”.