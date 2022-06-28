Green Marine Europe boasts fleet of 323 certified vessels and 13 shipowners

June 28, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

The number of participants in Green Marine Europe, the environmental certification program for maritime transport, has increased to 13 shipowners and 323 vessels, according to the program’s 2021 results.

On 27 June, Green Marine Europe unveiled its 2021 results and the certified shipowners during the conference in Marseille, France.

The fleet of 323 vessel is represented by 13 certified shipowners, including: Brittany Ferries, CMA CGM, Compagnie Maritime Nantaise, Compagnie Maritime Pen Ar Bed, Corsica Linea, Compagnie Polynésienne de Transport Maritime (Aranui Cruises), Ifremer/Genavir, La Méridionale, Maritima, Ponant, Socatra, Sogestran Shipping et Stena Line.

Back in 2020, the program had eleven certified shipowners for a fleet of 85 vessels.

This year, two other shipowners evaluated their performance based on the detailed Green Marine Europe framework. They are Orange Marine – one of the founding participants – and MSC Cruises Management, which recently joined the program.

The certification of the container transport major CMA CGM is said to reinforce the diversification of business elements within Green Marine Europe while the addition of Sweden-based Stena Line reinforces the presence of ferry activity within the program.

In addition to making progress in terms of certification, improvements were made on several other fronts, the 2021 results showed.

First to note is the progress made regarding underwater noise, especially by the Brittany Ferries and Ponant companies, with the latter improving by two levels, Green Marine Europe said.

The program also highlighted progress in terms of waste management, which was made with ship owners such as Corsica Linea and Penn Ar Bed, and the commitment that CMA CGM made at the One Ocean Summit in February 2022 to end the transport of plastic waste aboard any of its ships.

This came into effect on 1 June and immediately put CMA CGM at Level 3 for the waste management performance indicator.

Notable efforts in other areas include SOCATRA, improving its management of aquatic invasive species, as well as NOx emissions, and its approach to ship recycling.

Looking ahead, Green Marine Europe is focusing on the 2022 and 2023 programs. Specifically, the program intends to advance the criteria for oily discharge, aquatic invasive species, underwater noise, SOx/particulate matter, along with creating a working group for shipyard owners/managers to develop program criteria for this segment of the maritime industry, as well as other key reflections.

