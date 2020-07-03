Green target met ahead of schedule: Yang Ming cuts CO2 emissions by 51 pct

Eleven years ahead of schedule, Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation managed to accomplish the International Maritime Organization (IMO) target of reducing carbon intensity by at least 40 per cent by 2030.

As informed, Yang Ming fleet’s average carbon intensity — CO2 emissions per transport work — per TEU/km significantly decreased by 51 per cent in 2019 compared with the level in 2008., from 99.4 g/TEU-km to 48.1 g/TEU-km.

Yang Ming formulated plans a decade ago to build an eco-friendly fleet with the aim to proactively enhance ship energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emission.

GHG emissions play a critical role in climate change mitigation. In this respect, IMO has adopted strict regulations to address the issue and set the goals to cut global shipping carbon intensity by at least 40 per cent by 2030 and 70 per cent by 2050 when compared to 2008. To achieve the targets, Yang Ming has launched several long-term strategies, including implementing twelve vessel modification and optimization projects and accelerating vessel renewal plan by eliminating vessels over twenty years of age and adding ten 2,800 TEU class, twenty 14,000 TEU and fourteen 11,000 TEU class eco-friendly smart vessels.

In addition, Yang Ming has cooperated with weather service provider Weathernews Inc. (WNI) to build a monitoring system to manage fuel consumption, reduce GHG emissions, and further evaluate the possibility of developing duel-fuel engines such as LNG or other engines compliant with carbon-neutral alternative fuels.

As for sulphur oxide emission, Yang Ming ensured an early transition to low sulphur fuel oil at Kaohsiung port and Shenzhen port in 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Yang Ming’s fleet has switched to very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) with sulphur content lower than 0.5 per cent and reduced sulphur oxide emission by 80 per cent compared to traditional heavy fuel oil.

Furthermore, Yang Ming has actively participated in vessel speed reduction programs initiated by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Taiwan International Ports Corporation, LTD to protect marine ecology.

The carrier intends to continue promoting vessel efficiency and further pursue energy-saving and emission reduction efforts.

Yang Ming operates a fleet of more than 90 vessels with an operating capacity of 7.3 million dwt/640 thousand TEUS, of which containerships are the main service force.