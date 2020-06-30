Greensea welcomes new senior robotics engineer

Greensea, creator of OPENSEA, the open software architecture platform for the marine industry, recently added key personnel to its engineering team to support the development of its EOD technologies.

Matt Green, senior robotics engineer, is leading the technology development of Greensea’s EOD Workspace.

Specifically, it is a navigation, control, and user interface system for inspection class ROVs used in military subsea EOD mitigation.

Greensea CEO, Ben Kinnaman, stated:

“We wanted a robotics engineer who would push the boundaries of what a small ROV is capable of in the EOD world.

“These ROVs require highly accurate navigation and control in a narrow SWaP-C environment,”

“Matt comes to Greensea with 20-years of experience engineering solutions for these limited SWaP-C requirements.

“We have a very aggressive roadmap for the advancement of EOD Workspace as the intuitive “Next Generation” command, control, and situational awareness system for EOD Technicians.

“Matt will be instrumental to helping Greensea reach these objectives.”

Finally, Green will be based in San Diego, California and support the US Navy in their adoption of EOD Workspace.

In addition to this recent hire, Greensea is looking to further expand its workforce.

Greensea has also recently boosted its engineering team in its Plymouth, Massachusetts office to support its hull robotics program.

James Truman joined to lead the development of Greensea’s hull crawling robot with precise hull-relative navigation and autonomy capabilities.