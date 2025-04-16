Back to overview
United Global Ro-Ro cheers maiden call of newbuild LNG-powered PCTC at Khalifa Port

April 16, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The maiden call of a newbuild LNG-powered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) at Autoterminal Khalifa Port has marked a new milestone for United Global Ro-Ro, the recently formed joint venture (JV) between Noatum Maritime – part of AD Ports Group – and Turkiye’s logistics and port services provider Erkport.

Courtesy of Noatum Maritime

The 7,000 CEU car carrier Al Samha reached Khalifa Port after its maiden voyage from Yantai Port where its naming and delivery ceremony was held on March 20.

The JV described Al Samha’s arrival as a significant step forward in investing in vessels and technologies that reduce the environmental impact and the beginning of United Global Ro-Ro’s vision to provide sustainable, efficient, and high-capacity Ro-Ro logistics across global trade routes.

The vessel boasting 12 decks covering a total area of 59, 331 square meters is set to be deployed mostly on routes within the Middle East, Asia, and the Mediterranean.

By combining LNG propulsion technology, advanced vessel design, and strategic port integration, the newbuild is expected to offer United Global Ro-Ro’s customers “an economically viable and environmentally responsible shipping solution”, while aligning with the UAE’s decarbonization targets and the partners’ commitment to cleaner shipping with its reduced emissions.

As previously noted, Al Samha is part of Noatum Maritime’s broader strategy to expand Ro-Ro services while transitioning towards alternative fuels.  In total, the JV intends to deploy 11 vessels on five services.

Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: “The maiden call of UGR Al Samha at Khalifa Port is not just a milestone for United Global Ro-Ro, but a significant step forward in our strategy of investing in vessels and technologies which reduce our impact on the environment. With this vessel now in active service, we are enhancing our ability to provide competitive, reliable Ro-Ro solutions to global trade partners in an eco-conscious manner.”

Tolga Emrah Gezgin, CEO of United Global Ro-Ro (UGR), added: “We are pleased to successfully complete our first voyage at Khalifa Port, marking the initial step of our recent partnership with Noatum Maritime in Ro-Ro transportation and finished vehicle logistics. Through the eco-friendly model we have developed, we are minimising both costs and our environmental impact, while offering sustainable and economically viable solutions by reducing carbon emissions in Ro-Ro logistics. This voyage also marks the beginning of a new era, and we are committed to making bold strides in maritime transportation with many more voyages ahead.”

