Grimaldi bolsters hybrid RoRo fleet with delivery of Eco Adriatica

August 4, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

Italian shipowner Grimaldi has taken delivery of Eco Adriatica, the eleventh of a series of twelve hybrid RoRo vessels.

With the delivery of Eco Adriatica, the fleet of Grimaldi Green 5th Generation (GG5G) class hybrid vessels, ordered from the Chinese Jinling shipyard in Nanjing, is almost complete.

The tenth vessel from the series, Eco Mediterranea, was delivered just over a month ago.

Italian-flagged Eco Adriatica has a length of 238 meters, a beam of 34 meters, a gross tonnage of 67,311 tonnes and a service speed of 20.8 knots. The vessel can carry some 7,800 linear meters of freight, equivalent to around 500 trailers and 180 cars.

The vessel is equipped with electronically controlled engines and with an exhaust gas cleaning system for the reduction of sulphur and particulate emissions. In addition, during port stays, the Eco Adriatica is capable of cutting emissions to zero by using the electricity stored in mega lithium batteries with a total power of 5 MWh; these are recharged during navigation thanks to shaft generators and 350 m2 of solar panels.

“It is not enough to talk about ecological transition: we must bring about change, and our Group is doing it by making its fleet increasingly modern, efficient and sustainable”, said Emanuele Grimaldi, Managing Director of the Neapolitan shipping company.

“With ships such as the Eco Adriatica and her GG5G-class sister units, we concretely contribute to reducing the environmental impact of maritime transport in Europe. “

The Grimaldi Group, headquartered in Naples, operates a fleet of over 130 vessels, predominantly roll-on/roll-off vessels, car carriers, and ferries.