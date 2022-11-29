GSI kicks off construction of MSC’s eco-friendly RoPax ship

November 29, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Guangzhou Shipbuilding International, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has started the construction of the first eco-friendly RoPax ship for Swiss shipping company Mediterranean Shipping Group (MSC).

Credit: GSI

As informed, the steel-cutting ceremony for the vessel was held in China on 26 November. The ship will have a total length of 218 meters and a width of 29.6 meters. It can accommodate up to 1,500 passengers.

Courtesy of: GSI

The vessel will be equipped with four engines and double propellers which can bring strong power to the ship while traveling at a speed of 25 knots. Furthermore, the unit adopts vibration reduction, noise reduction and anti-rolling technology.

The Chinese shipbuilder signed a contract with MSC and Italy’s Onorato Shipping Group (Moby Lines) for four RoPax ships. The deal includes four firm ships plus two more options for two additional ships.

The first and the second ship will feature selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems and waste heat recovery system.. The systems reduce the level of nitrogen oxide in the exhaust gas from the engine by means of catalyst elements and a reducing agent. In the process, a reducing agent of a urea water solution is added to the exhaust gas stream. The water in the urea solution is evaporated as the solution is injected into the hot exhaust gas.

The end products of the reaction are pure nitrogen and water, i.e. major constituents of ambient air. No liquid or solid by-products are produced. The efficiency of the catalytic reduction depends on a number of factors, including the dosage of the reducing agent, the volume of catalyst elements and the exhaust gas temperature. Normally, a NO x reduction level of 90% can be reached.

On the other hand, units number three and four will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). The vessels are designed to meet the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) requirements for Tier III Energy Efficiency Operation Index (EEDI) III.

Furthermore, the RoPaxes will include “BIOSAFE” classification symbol, which is an additional classification symbol added by the Italian Register of Shipping to adapt to the normalization trend of global epidemic prevention and control.

Obtaining this classification symbol means that the ship has a higher than mandatory standard for the prevention and control of infectious diseases on board.

The first and third ships from the batch are set to be delivered to MSC’s Italian subsidiary Grandi Navi Veloci, which is engaged in the ferry business, while Onorato Shipping will take delivery of the remaining two. The vessels will be able to reach a speed of about 23.5 knots and have been classified by RINA.