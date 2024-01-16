GSI wraps up China’s 1st methanol dual-fuel tanker construction project with delivery of Stena Progressive

January 16, 2024, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

China’s shipbuilding major Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has handed over the 50,000-ton methanol dual-fuel oil tanker Stena Progressive to its owner Proman Stena Bulk, the joint venture between Stena Bulk and methanol producer Proman.

Image credit: Stena Progressive

The completion of this tanker vessel marks the conclusion of China’s inaugural methanol dual-fuel oil tanker project, GSI said.

Namely, Stena Progressive is the final vessel to be delivered by the yard from the series of six joint venture methanol tankers.

The construction of Proman Stena Bulk’s fleet was executed by the shipyard over the last three years, including during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guangzhou Shipbuilding International’s successful delivery of this fleet of methanol-powered ships underscores China’s ambition to become a leader in methanol dual-fuel technology.

Stena Progressive completed sea trials, returning on December 24 after becoming the fifth ship in the series to pass “two-in-one” sea trials in both fuel and methanol modes. Ahead of its trial voyage, the technical team ensured the seamless integration of methanol refueling and the main engine’s operation in methanol mode at the dock.

Stena Progressive is a dual-fuel mid-range tanker equipped with a methanol dual-fuel drive system, a pioneering solution in the shipbuilding industry. It operates in four modes: fuel, fuel hydrate, methanol, and methanol hydrate. The shipbuilder said that this technology allows precise control of combustion states, meeting the International Maritime Organization’s highest emission requirements without the need for additional exhaust gas treatment systems.

In addition to their advanced propulsion systems, the ships boast industry-leading cargo flexibility, thanks to the high-performance polymer MarineLINE cargo tank lining.

The delivery follows a recent dual naming ceremony hosted by GSI in November for Stena Provident and Stena Progressive.

The ships from the series will consume 12,000 tonnes of methanol. Proman Stena Bulk predicts that running on methanol will result in an 80% reduction in NOx emissions, virtually eliminating SOx and Particulate Matter (PM), and a 15% reduction in CO2 emissions on a tank-to-wake basis compared to conventional marine fuels.

Proman Stena Bulk’s tankers now account for one quarter of the currently operational methanol-fuelled ships on the water, according to data from Clarksons.