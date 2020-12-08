GTT bags tank design order for LNG carrier pair

December 8, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

French liquefied natural gas containment systems specialist GTT has been contracted to deliver tank designs for two LNG carrier newbuilds.

Courtesy of Roland Mouron – GTT

GTT said in its statement that the order was placed by the South Korean shipbuilding major Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The vessels are being built on behalf of a European shipowner.

Each vessel will be capable of transporting up to 174,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023 respectively.

It is the second order GTT has secured in December 2020 following a tank design order for six ARC7 ice-class LNG carriers.