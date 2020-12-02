GTT bags tank design order for six ice-class LNG tankers

December 2, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

French LNG containment specialist GTT has been contracted to design tanks for six Arc7 ice-class LNG carriers.

Courtesy of GTT / Roland Mouron

The order has been placed by the South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

The yard is building three of the vessels for the Japanese ship-owner Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and the other three on behalf of the Russian ship-owner Sovcomflot (SCF).

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 172,500 cubic meters.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the NO96 GW membrane containment system.

These vessels will be delivered throughout 2023 and will operate as part of the Russian LNG producer Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project.