Hanwha entrusts French firm with tank design for LNG carrier duo

Hanwha entrusts French firm with tank design for LNG carrier duo

September 4, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

French technological containment specialist Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) has been commissioned by South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean to design tanks for two new liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs).

The order will see GTT design the cryogenic tanks of two LNGCs boasting a 174,000-cubic-meter capacity. The delivery of these vessels is scheduled for Q1 2028. The order was placed by the South Korean player on behalf of its U.S.-based subsidiary, Hanwha Shipiping.

The tanks will feature the NO96 L03+membrane containment system. Developed by the French firm, this is its system with the lowest boil-off-rate (BOR) – 0.10%, featuring glass-wool and foam insulation.

It was recently disclosed that Hanwha Shipping ordered the construction of two LNG carriers at its Philly Shipyard, with the first one announced in July and the second in August. These will be the first LNG carriers built in the U.S. in nearly half a century.

Additionally, a few months ago, the French firm was given a tank design job by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for an LNG carrier it is building on behalf of Purus.

