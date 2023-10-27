GTT, Deltamarin win LR’s AiP for LNG dual-fuel VLCC design

October 27, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

French containment specialist GTT and Finnish firm Deltamarin have obtained approval in principle (AiP) for the design of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel very large crude carrier (VLCC) from classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR).

GTT

As informed, the vessel will incorporate a 12,500 cbm LNG tank equipped with GTT’s Mark III Flex technology. Deltamarin and GTT explored various configurations and solutions to integrate this tank into the design.

The concept developed by GTT aims at maximising vessel autonomy thanks to a large-capacity tank.

The companies believe that this innovative design fully complies with the environmental regulations set forth by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) until 2030.

Compared to traditional oil-fuelled tankers, this LNG-fuelled VLCC design is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by at least 20%, while extending the operational range of vessels without compromising cargo capacity.

“We are very pleased to have received this Approval in Principle from Lloyd’s Register, which reflects the hard work and collaboration of the GTT and Deltamarin teams. Our LNG-fuelled VLCC design is a step toward a greener maritime industry, reducing emissions and extending operational range while maintaining cargo capacity,” Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, commented.

“Deltamarin is proud to receive the Approval in Principle together with our trusted partners GTT and Lloyd’s Register. Sustainability in the maritime industry is a driving force for Deltamarin, and this AIP for a LNG-fuelled VLCC design is a clear indication that we are on the right path towards decarbonisation. With our long-term partner GTT, we are constantly seeking new alternative designs and solutions to reduce emissions in shipping,” Kristian Knaapi, Sales Manager of Deltamarin, declared.