GTT gets LNG tank design order from Hudong-Zhonghua

September 2, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

French LNG containment specialist GTT has received the tank design order for four new LNG carriers (LNGCs) from Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua.

Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

On 1 September, GTT said in a statement that it received this order from the Chinese shipyard on the tank design of four new LNG carriers on behalf of an undisclosed Asian ship owner.

Each of the four vessels will offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres and will be fitted with the NO96 Super+ membrane containment system by GTT.

Hudong-Zhonghua, a subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), will deliver the LNG carriers during the fourth quarter of 2026, and the first and second quarters of 2027.