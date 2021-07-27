GTT gets tank design order for 6 LNGCs from Korean shipyards

July 27, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Korean shipyards Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) have ordered GTT tank design of six new LNG carriers (LNGCs).

Illustration only; Courtesy of HHI

GTT will design the tanks of the six vessels which will offer a cargo capacity 174,000 cubic metres. They will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

HHI will build four of these LNGCs. Two are for an Asian ship-owner and two are for a European ship-owner.

Related Article Posted: 4 days ago GTT scores tank design order for 2 build-in-Korea LNGCs Posted: 4 days ago

HSHI is responsible for building the two last LNGCs of the order. The ships are constructed on behalf of a European ship-owner.

The ships will be delivered between the last quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2025.