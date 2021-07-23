GTT scores tank design order for 2 build-in-Korea LNG carriers

July 23, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

French LNG containment specialist GTT has secured an order to design tanks for two new LNG carriers from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

Courtesy of GTT

The two vessels the Korean shipyards are building will each have a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.

HSHI is constructing its LNGC for a Liberia ship-owner. The ship will be fitted with the GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane technology.

DSME is building its carrier for an Asian ship-owner. This one will be fitter with the GTT’s NO96 GW membrane containment system.

GTT says this contract with DSME replaces the order for the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) with a capacity of 263,000 cubic metres, which was announced in June 2020 and scheduled for delivery in 2023.

The above-mentioned ships will be delivered at the end of 2023.