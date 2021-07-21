GTT inks fuel tank design deal for LNG-powered quintet

July 21, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Engineering company Gaztransport and Technigaz (GTT) has received an order from the South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to design fuel tanks for five very large liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered container vessels.

As disclosed, the order has been placed on behalf of the Asian ship-owner Seaspan Corporation and Israeli charterer ZIM.

Each vessel will feature a 12,000 cbm fuel tank and be able to transport 15,000 containers, according to GTT.

The vessels will be equipped with the Mark III membrane containment system, to facilitate a potential conversion of the ships to operate on ammonia, the company revealed.

What is more, the containerships will be loaded with the GTT digital platform for managing and optimising operational performance as well as environmental footprint.

“This first collaboration on LNG fuel business with our long-time partner Samsung Heavy Industries, for the ship-owner Seaspan and the charterer ZIM, is a major milestone for GTT,” Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT said.

“We are excited and proud to support ZIM’s ambitions to operate highly efficient vessels with a very low environmental impact. By working with ZIM, GTT, SHI and DNV on “Ammonia Ready” features, we are taking a long-term view toward future proofing these vessels,” Torsten Pedersen, Chief Operating Officer of Seaspan, commented.

“ZIM as charterer is striving for zero environmental impact in our operations, with special focus on alternative non-polluting fuel use,” David Arbel, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of ZIM, stated.

Apart from the engineering services and on-site technical assistance, GTT will help Seaspan with the commissioning of the LNG tank, first bunkering operations, as well as further specific LNG operations and maintenance of the vessels.

Delivery of the containerships will run between the third quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

Last month, Seaspan revealed a new order encompassing six 15,000 TEU newbuild containerships.