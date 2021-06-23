GTT nets LNG tank design order

June 23, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

French liquefied natural gas containment specialist, GTT, has secured an order to design tanks for an LNG tanker newbuild.

Courtesy of GTT

The vessel is being built at the South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), GTT said.

The order with DSME was placed by its compatriot shipowner, Hyundai LNG Shipping.

The vessel will be capable of transporting up to 174,000 cubic meters of LNG. GTT noted in its statement the vessel will feature its NO96 GW membrane containment system.

The tanker is scheduled for delivery to Hyundai LNG Shipping at the end of 2023, the statement reads.