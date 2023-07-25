GTT receives new LNG tank design order from Hudong-Zhonghua

July 25, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

French LNG containment specialist GTT has secured an order from Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of two new LNG carriers.

Illustration. Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

GTT said the order was received in the second quarter and was placed on behalf of an undisclosed Asian shipowner.

The French company will design the tanks of the two vessels with a capacity of 174,000 m3 each. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the LNG carriers is scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. Further details were not revealed.

Most recently, GTT received an order from South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers with a capacity of 174,000 m3 each.

The company ended the first quarter of 2023 with revenues of €80 million and a high level of orders, including one FLNG.

